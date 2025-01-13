iifl-logo-icon 1
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd Results

73.25
(0.51%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Ola Electric CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

Ola Electric: Related News

Ola Electric receives third CCPA notice during ongoing probe

13 Jan 2025|08:54 AM

Ola Electric stated that the official issuing the notification was not authorized by the Act since he was not designated as a Director or Additional Director.

Ola Electric Shares Surge After Launch of New Scooters and PowerPod

27 Nov 2024|11:19 PM

Ola Electric launched two new ranges of scooters: Gig series and S1 Z series, which are available in the price range of ₹39,999 and ₹64,999 respectively

Ola Electric Shares Surge 20% Post-EV Scooter Launch

27 Nov 2024|03:18 PM

Reservations for the two EVs have already been made by Ola. Delivery of the scooters would start in April 2025, Bhavish added.

Ola Shares Dip amid Regulator Probe

14 Oct 2024|01:31 PM

This mistake may jeopardise the model's eligibility for government subsidies under the PM Electric DRIVE Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) plan.

Bajaj Closes Gap on Ola, Overtakes TVS in Electric Scooter Race

1 Oct 2024|01:32 PM

Retail sales data from the Vahan portal for the period of September 1 to 29 show that Ola Electric sold 22,821 units, while Bajaj Auto sold 17,507 units

Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 17%; Ola Electric Leads Decline

9 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Ather Energy was an exception to the general decline, experiencing a 7% increase in sales with 10,830 units sold in August.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Ola Electric Stock Soars, Surpasses Tesla Valuation

20 Aug 2024|02:21 PM

According to news reports, 2.3 million shares, or 0.5% equity, worth ₹352.9 crore changed hands on Tuesday at an average share price of ₹151 per.

Ola Electric logs 32% y-o-y growth in Q1 revenue; stock zooms ~19%

16 Aug 2024|01:46 PM

Ola Electric's sales climbed from ₹1,671 Crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, while its net loss decreased from ₹416 Crore reported for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.

Ola Electric Market Cap Surges Past ₹51,000 Crore

13 Aug 2024|01:09 PM

On Friday, the firm stated that the board will have its first meeting since the listing on August 14, to release the first quarter results for fiscal year 2025.

