Opto Circuits India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
300.63
300.63
287.5
242.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-261.6
875.87
835.81
650
Net Worth
39.03
1,176.5
1,123.31
892.32
Minority Interest
Debt
488.89
529.86
548.89
713.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
527.92
1,706.36
1,672.2
1,606.01
Fixed Assets
12.22
218.05
226.21
179.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
202.36
447.04
436.57
381.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
312.98
1,040.01
1,008.39
1,043.73
Inventories
32.62
26.18
27.02
108.04
Inventory Days
190.15
155.39
782.74
Sundry Debtors
23.78
23.32
12.08
5.38
Debtor Days
138.62
69.47
38.97
Other Current Assets
387.97
1,108.03
1,071.58
1,026.37
Sundry Creditors
-57.87
-33.65
-20.06
-7.62
Creditor Days
337.34
115.36
55.2
Other Current Liabilities
-73.52
-83.87
-82.23
-88.44
Cash
0.31
1.21
0.97
0.78
Total Assets
527.93
1,706.37
1,672.2
1,606.02
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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