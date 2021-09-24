Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
62.61
63.46
50.38
76.67
yoy growth (%)
-1.33
25.97
-34.29
-47.53
Raw materials
-25.08
-25.06
-16.03
-28.02
As % of sales
40.06
39.49
31.83
36.54
Employee costs
-9.04
-7.66
-8.2
-9.77
As % of sales
14.44
12.07
16.28
12.75
Other costs
-11.67
-10.55
-11.13
-15.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.64
16.63
22.09
20.1
Operating profit
16.81
20.18
15
23.45
OPM
26.84
31.8
29.77
30.59
Depreciation
-3.26
-9.06
-8.79
-9.49
Interest expense
-0.84
-1.36
-7.85
-31.51
Other income
2.93
0.24
0.16
0
Profit before tax
15.63
10
-1.47
-17.55
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.46
Tax rate
0
0
0
2.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.63
10
-1.47
-18.01
Exceptional items
-1,207.16
0
-362.56
0
Net profit
-1,191.52
10
-364.04
-18.01
yoy growth (%)
-12,009.13
-102.74
1,920.35
-91.05
NPM
-1,902.96
15.76
-722.58
-23.5
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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