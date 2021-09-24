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Opto Circuits India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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3.5
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Sep 24, 2021|09:15:13 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

62.61

63.46

50.38

76.67

yoy growth (%)

-1.33

25.97

-34.29

-47.53

Raw materials

-25.08

-25.06

-16.03

-28.02

As % of sales

40.06

39.49

31.83

36.54

Employee costs

-9.04

-7.66

-8.2

-9.77

As % of sales

14.44

12.07

16.28

12.75

Other costs

-11.67

-10.55

-11.13

-15.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.64

16.63

22.09

20.1

Operating profit

16.81

20.18

15

23.45

OPM

26.84

31.8

29.77

30.59

Depreciation

-3.26

-9.06

-8.79

-9.49

Interest expense

-0.84

-1.36

-7.85

-31.51

Other income

2.93

0.24

0.16

0

Profit before tax

15.63

10

-1.47

-17.55

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.46

Tax rate

0

0

0

2.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.63

10

-1.47

-18.01

Exceptional items

-1,207.16

0

-362.56

0

Net profit

-1,191.52

10

-364.04

-18.01

yoy growth (%)

-12,009.13

-102.74

1,920.35

-91.05

NPM

-1,902.96

15.76

-722.58

-23.5

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