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Opto Circuits India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

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Opto Circuits India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

15.63

10

-1.47

-17.55

Depreciation

-3.26

-9.06

-8.79

-9.49

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.46

Working capital

-36.14

-87.02

-187.1

-1,413.45

Other operating items

Operating

-23.76

-86.07

-197.37

-1,440.96

Capital expenditure

-104.31

0.21

-2.08

-0.75

Free cash flow

-128.07

-85.85

-199.45

-1,441.72

Equity raised

1,778.86

1,520.98

2,038.69

2,085.33

Investing

-234.21

54.91

0

0

Financing

165.04

473.88

603.01

-104.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,581.62

1,963.91

2,442.25

539.29

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