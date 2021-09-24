Opto Circuits India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
15.63
10
-1.47
-17.55
Depreciation
-3.26
-9.06
-8.79
-9.49
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.46
Working capital
-36.14
-87.02
-187.1
-1,413.45
Other operating items
Operating
-23.76
-86.07
-197.37
-1,440.96
Capital expenditure
-104.31
0.21
-2.08
-0.75
Free cash flow
-128.07
-85.85
-199.45
-1,441.72
Equity raised
1,778.86
1,520.98
2,038.69
2,085.33
Investing
-234.21
54.91
0
0
Financing
165.04
473.88
603.01
-104.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,581.62
1,963.91
2,442.25
539.29
No Record Found
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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