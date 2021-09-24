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Opto Circuits India Ltd Key Ratios

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Sep 24, 2021|09:15:13 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.07

-31.21

-73.63

-15.68

Op profit growth

120.55

245.48

-97.14

-9.29

EBIT growth

392.69

-1,223.41

-100.43

-32.56

Net profit growth

-106.78

1,265.75

-76.11

-271.89

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.78

10.95

2.18

20.16

EBIT margin

17.79

3.83

-0.23

14.28

Net profit margin

15.16

-236.92

-11.93

-13.17

RoCE

2.22

0.35

-0.02

3.98

RoNW

0.96

-10.03

-0.51

-1.86

RoA

0.47

-5.48

-0.26

-0.91

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.24

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.76

-21.71

-3.24

-10.35

Book value per share

32.78

35.24

69.67

80.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.41

0

0

0

P/CEPS

10.37

-0.42

-3

-1.81

P/B

0.24

0.26

0.14

0.23

EV/EBIDTA

20.33

48.97

32.75

8.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.57

9.18

2.58

-6.57

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

223.63

508.23

1,282.9

548.8

Inventory days

322.04

610.35

717.48

236.6

Creditor days

-93.89

-219.37

-259.84

-104.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.05

-0.48

0.01

-1.18

Net debt / equity

0.9

1.12

0.64

0.9

Net debt / op. profit

16.41

40.88

160.25

7.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-40.32

-39.51

-36.79

-44.41

Employee costs

-15.87

-18

-16.86

-11.52

Other costs

-21.02

-31.51

-44.15

-23.9

Opto Circuits India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

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