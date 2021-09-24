Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.07
-31.21
-73.63
-15.68
Op profit growth
120.55
245.48
-97.14
-9.29
EBIT growth
392.69
-1,223.41
-100.43
-32.56
Net profit growth
-106.78
1,265.75
-76.11
-271.89
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.78
10.95
2.18
20.16
EBIT margin
17.79
3.83
-0.23
14.28
Net profit margin
15.16
-236.92
-11.93
-13.17
RoCE
2.22
0.35
-0.02
3.98
RoNW
0.96
-10.03
-0.51
-1.86
RoA
0.47
-5.48
-0.26
-0.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.24
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.76
-21.71
-3.24
-10.35
Book value per share
32.78
35.24
69.67
80.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.41
0
0
0
P/CEPS
10.37
-0.42
-3
-1.81
P/B
0.24
0.26
0.14
0.23
EV/EBIDTA
20.33
48.97
32.75
8.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.57
9.18
2.58
-6.57
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
223.63
508.23
1,282.9
548.8
Inventory days
322.04
610.35
717.48
236.6
Creditor days
-93.89
-219.37
-259.84
-104.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.05
-0.48
0.01
-1.18
Net debt / equity
0.9
1.12
0.64
0.9
Net debt / op. profit
16.41
40.88
160.25
7.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-40.32
-39.51
-36.79
-44.41
Employee costs
-15.87
-18
-16.86
-11.52
Other costs
-21.02
-31.51
-44.15
-23.9
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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