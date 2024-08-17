iifl-logo

Opto Circuits India Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
3.5
(0%)
Sep 24, 2021|09:15:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open3.6
  • Day's High3.6
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low3.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)10.92
  • P/E2.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.98
  • EPS0.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)105.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Opto Circuits India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

₹3.6

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

₹10.92

Day's High

₹3.6

Day's Low

₹3.45

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹-3.98

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

105.22

P/E

2.17

EPS

0.82

Divi. Yield

0

Opto Circuits India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 Aug, 2026|10:19 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.03%

Foreign: 0.03%

Indian: 18.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.99%

Institutions: 0.98%

Non-Institutions: 80.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Opto Circuits India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

300.63

300.63

287.5

242.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-261.6

875.87

835.81

650

Net Worth

39.03

1,176.5

1,123.31

892.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

62.61

63.46

50.38

76.67

yoy growth (%)

-1.33

25.97

-34.29

-47.53

Raw materials

-25.08

-25.06

-16.03

-28.02

As % of sales

40.06

39.49

31.83

36.54

Employee costs

-9.04

-7.66

-8.2

-9.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

15.63

10

-1.47

-17.55

Depreciation

-3.26

-9.06

-8.79

-9.49

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.46

Working capital

-36.14

-87.02

-187.1

-1,413.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.33

25.97

-34.29

-47.53

Op profit growth

-16.7

34.54

-36.04

-56.01

EBIT growth

45.04

78.28

-54.33

-63.61

Net profit growth

-12,009.13

-102.74

1,920.35

-91.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

178.65

255.58

228.36

215.29

311.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

178.65

255.58

228.36

215.29

311.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

1.39

Other Income

7.31

4.03

2.81

0.7

77.41

Opto Circuits India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

8,750

80.091,26,516.12385.20.232,656.1692.92

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

997

132.6896,982.14167.60.2782.9291.84

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd

ASTERDM

800.2

225.5569,794.81-14.30.22725.7353.52

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

911.3

34568,761.5947.780.11489.45122.24

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,417.2

76.7938,154.25137.310.041,078.72149.23

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Opto Circuits India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajkumar Raisinghani

Additional Independent Director

Rangalakshmi Srinivasa

Independent Director

Nicola Neeladri

Managing Director

G C Somadas

Registered Office

Plot No 83 Electronics City,

Hosur Main Road,

Karnataka - 560100

Tel: 91-80-28521040/41

Website: http://www.optocircuits.com

Email: 18@optoindia.com; investorsservices@optoindia.com;

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Opto Circuits (India) Limited, a three star export-trading house was established in June 8, 1992 as a private limited company. Opto maintaining the strict quality control by benchmarking the facilitie...
Read More

Reports by Opto Circuits India Ltd

Company FAQs

The Opto Circuits India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Opto Circuits India Ltd is ₹105.22 Cr. as of 24 Sep ‘21
The PE and PB ratios of Opto Circuits India Ltd is 2.17 and -0.44 as of 24 Sep ‘21
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Opto Circuits India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Opto Circuits India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Sep ‘21
Opto Circuits India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -28.53%, 3 Years at -36.41%, 1 Year at -58.62%, 6 Month at -36.84%, 3 Month at -33.33% and 1 Month at -14.29%.
The shareholding pattern of Opto Circuits India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Opto Circuits India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.