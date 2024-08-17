Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorHealthcare
Open₹3.6
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.92
Day's High₹3.6
Day's Low₹3.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)105.22
P/E2.17
EPS0.82
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
300.63
300.63
287.5
242.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-261.6
875.87
835.81
650
Net Worth
39.03
1,176.5
1,123.31
892.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
62.61
63.46
50.38
76.67
yoy growth (%)
-1.33
25.97
-34.29
-47.53
Raw materials
-25.08
-25.06
-16.03
-28.02
As % of sales
40.06
39.49
31.83
36.54
Employee costs
-9.04
-7.66
-8.2
-9.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
15.63
10
-1.47
-17.55
Depreciation
-3.26
-9.06
-8.79
-9.49
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.46
Working capital
-36.14
-87.02
-187.1
-1,413.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.33
25.97
-34.29
-47.53
Op profit growth
-16.7
34.54
-36.04
-56.01
EBIT growth
45.04
78.28
-54.33
-63.61
Net profit growth
-12,009.13
-102.74
1,920.35
-91.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
178.65
255.58
228.36
215.29
311.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
178.65
255.58
228.36
215.29
311.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
1.39
Other Income
7.31
4.03
2.81
0.7
77.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,750
|80.09
|1,26,516.12
|385.2
|0.23
|2,656.1
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
997
|132.68
|96,982.14
|167.6
|0.2
|782.92
|91.84
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
ASTERDM
800.2
|225.55
|69,794.81
|-14.3
|0.22
|725.73
|53.52
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
911.3
|345
|68,761.59
|47.78
|0.11
|489.45
|122.24
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,417.2
|76.79
|38,154.25
|137.31
|0.04
|1,078.72
|149.23
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajkumar Raisinghani
Additional Independent Director
Rangalakshmi Srinivasa
Independent Director
Nicola Neeladri
Managing Director
G C Somadas
Plot No 83 Electronics City,
Hosur Main Road,
Karnataka - 560100
Tel: 91-80-28521040/41
Website: http://www.optocircuits.com
Email: 18@optoindia.com; investorsservices@optoindia.com;
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Opto Circuits (India) Limited, a three star export-trading house was established in June 8, 1992 as a private limited company. Opto maintaining the strict quality control by benchmarking the facilitie...
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Reports by Opto Circuits India Ltd
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