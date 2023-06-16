This is to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 7th July, 2023 at 3.30 .M. (1ST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM) in accordance with relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India time to time. The attached Notice of the EGM of the Company containing inter alia, details for e-voting and attending EGM through VC/OA VM will be sent only by e-mail to all those shareholders whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depository Participants and will also be available on the Companys website at www.phcapital.in. The information is also available on the Companys website at www.phcapital.in . Dear Sir/Madam, In terms of Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith advertisements published in newspapers i.e. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. The above mentioned advertisement is published in Mumbai Lakshwadeep , Marathi and Financial Express English, newspapers on June 16, 2023. The same has also been uploaded on the Companys website www.phcapital.in This is for your information and records. Please take the above in your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.06.2023) PH CAPITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2023) Submission of proceeding of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Friday, July 07,2023 at 3.30 P.M. IST. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/07/2023) Submission of voting results and Scrutinizer report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Friday, July 07,2023 at 3.30 PM IST (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.07.2023) Intimation for appointment of Mr. Prashant Chaturvedi as a Non-Executive Independent Director at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on 07-07-2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2023)