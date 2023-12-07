iifl-logo-icon 1
Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd EGM

143.1
(-9.72%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Pearl Green Club CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Dec 202329 Dec 2023
Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 held on today, 02nd December, 2023. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited to be held on Friday, December 29, 2023. Intimation of Book Closure for EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2023) CORRIGENDUM TO NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF PEARL GREEN CLUBS AND RESORTS LIMITED DATED 07/12/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2023) Proceeding of Extra ordinary General Meeting of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited Scrutinizer Report on Extra ordinary General Meeting of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/12/2023)

