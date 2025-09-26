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Piramal Enterprises Ltd Merged AGM

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1,124.2
(0.18%)
Sep 22, 2025|05:30:00 AM

Piramal Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Jun 202527 May 2025
AGM 30/06/2025 Integrated Annual Report for the Financial year 2024-25 and Notice of the 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :07.06.2025) Proceedings of the 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.06.2025)

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Since joining the group in 2019, Anand has steered Piramal’s transition from a wholesale real estate lender into a diversified non-banking finance company.

26 Sep 2025|10:14 AM
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The funds will support PFL’s day-to-day operations and broader corporate requirements, the company stated in its latest regulatory communication.

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The investment will enhance PFL's position in the financial services market and operational capabilities.

27 Mar 2025|05:30 PM
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GST Department contends that the transaction was not a slump sale but was a sale of items and therefore, 18% GST is payable on full value of sale

28 Feb 2025|09:00 PM
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Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

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As part of the contract, debentures shall have a tenure of 3,651 days (approx. 10 years) and shall be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market

14 Feb 2025|02:01 PM
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The Administrative Committee of the Company declared on this on 20th Dec, 2024.

23 Dec 2024|11:33 PM
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Piramal Enterprises Ltd. announced on Monday that a promoter group business purchased 6.16 lakh equity shares, accounting for 0.27% of the company's total paid-up share capital, on August 16.

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