Piramal Enterprises Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,129
Prev. Close₹1,122.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹24,154.35
Day's High₹1,189
Day's Low₹1,108.5
52 Week's High₹1,355.3
52 Week's Low₹1,055
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,483.11
P/E61.45
EPS18.3
Divi. Yield0.97
Since joining the group in 2019, Anand has steered Piramal’s transition from a wholesale real estate lender into a diversified non-banking finance company.
The funds will support PFL’s day-to-day operations and broader corporate requirements, the company stated in its latest regulatory communication.
The investment will enhance PFL's position in the financial services market and operational capabilities.
GST Department contends that the transaction was not a slump sale but was a sale of items and therefore, 18% GST is payable on full value of sale
As part of the contract, debentures shall have a tenure of 3,651 days (approx. 10 years) and shall be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
45.1
44.93
47.73
47.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
5,318.73
Reserves
21,922.89
21,546.63
23,986.73
24,037.79
Net Worth
21,967.99
21,591.56
24,034.46
29,404.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,225.68
1,824.7
3,583.54
3,288.63
yoy growth (%)
21.97
-49.08
8.96
-12.68
Raw materials
-972.16
-438.94
-943.37
-885.62
As % of sales
43.67
24.05
26.32
26.92
Employee costs
-120.64
-81.99
-463.15
-442.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
651.31
189.15
539.84
753.45
Depreciation
-22.92
-32.82
-175.46
-111.58
Tax paid
-68.83
-51.02
-394.99
-234.98
Working capital
234.68
891.39
-604.36
-158.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.97
-49.08
8.96
-12.68
Op profit growth
-19
9.56
-10.21
-33.82
EBIT growth
12.28
-44.08
29.08
-16.93
Net profit growth
1,334.28
-72.45
-72.06
-33.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
9,103.06
8,839.77
8,216.86
7,725.5
12,809.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,103.06
8,839.77
8,216.86
7,725.5
12,809.35
Other Operating Income
1,166.5
1,180.5
717.44
0
0
Other Income
478.91
311.82
8,516.94
1,115.77
760.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ajay G Piramal
Vice Chairperson
Swati A Piramal
Non Executive Director
Nandini Piramal
Non Executive Director
Anand Piramal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bipin Singh
Non Executive Director
Vijay Shah
Independent Director
Suhail Nathani
Independent Director
KUNAL BAHL
Independent Director
Anjali Bansal
Non Executive Director
Shikha Sharma
Independent Director
Puneet Yadu Dalmia
Independent Director
Anita M George
Independent Director
Rajiv Mehrishi.
Independent Director
Gautam Doshi
Independent Director
Asheet Mehta
Piramal Ananta Agastya Corp Pa,
LBS Marg Kurla (W),
Maharashtra - 400070
Tel: 91-22-3802 3083/3000/4000
Website: http://www.piramal.com
Email: complianceofficer.pel@piramal.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL), erstwhile Piramal Healthcare Limited, is the flagship company of the Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal. Established in the 1980s, the Group is one of Indias powerh...
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Reports by Piramal Enterprises Ltd Merged
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.