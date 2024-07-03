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Piramal Enterprises Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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1,124.2
(0.18%)
Sep 22, 2025|05:30:00 AM

Piramal Enterprises Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Piramal Enterprises Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹1,129

Prev. Close

₹1,122.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹24,154.35

Day's High

₹1,189

Day's Low

₹1,108.5

52 Week's High

₹1,355.3

52 Week's Low

₹1,055

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,483.11

P/E

61.45

EPS

18.3

Divi. Yield

0.97

Piramal Enterprises Ltd Merged Corporate Action

27 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2025

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21 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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6 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11

Record Date: 13 Jun, 2025

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2 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Piramal Enterprises Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

NCLT Clears Piramal Enterprises–Piramal Finance Merger; Anand Piramal to Chair Finance Arm

NCLT Clears Piramal Enterprises–Piramal Finance Merger; Anand Piramal to Chair Finance Arm

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Since joining the group in 2019, Anand has steered Piramal’s transition from a wholesale real estate lender into a diversified non-banking finance company.

26 Sep 2025|10:14 AM
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Piramal Enterprises Invests ₹700 Crore in Piramal Finance via Rights Issue

Piramal Enterprises Invests ₹700 Crore in Piramal Finance via Rights Issue

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The funds will support PFL’s day-to-day operations and broader corporate requirements, the company stated in its latest regulatory communication.

30 Jun 2025|09:12 AM
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Piramal Finance Secures ₹600 Crore Infusion from Parent Company PEL

Piramal Finance Secures ₹600 Crore Infusion from Parent Company PEL

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The investment will enhance PFL's position in the financial services market and operational capabilities.

27 Mar 2025|05:30 PM
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Piramal Enterprises Gets ₹1,502 Crore Tax Demand

Piramal Enterprises Gets ₹1,502 Crore Tax Demand

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GST Department contends that the transaction was not a slump sale but was a sale of items and therefore, 18% GST is payable on full value of sale

28 Feb 2025|09:00 PM
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Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

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As part of the contract, debentures shall have a tenure of 3,651 days (approx. 10 years) and shall be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market

14 Feb 2025|02:01 PM
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Piramal Enterprises Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:52 AM
Jun-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.16%

Non-Promoter- 30.42%

Institutions: 30.42%

Non-Institutions: 22.77%

Custodian: 0.63%

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Share PriceShare Price

Piramal Enterprises Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

45.1

44.93

47.73

47.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

5,318.73

Reserves

21,922.89

21,546.63

23,986.73

24,037.79

Net Worth

21,967.99

21,591.56

24,034.46

29,404.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,225.68

1,824.7

3,583.54

3,288.63

yoy growth (%)

21.97

-49.08

8.96

-12.68

Raw materials

-972.16

-438.94

-943.37

-885.62

As % of sales

43.67

24.05

26.32

26.92

Employee costs

-120.64

-81.99

-463.15

-442.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

651.31

189.15

539.84

753.45

Depreciation

-22.92

-32.82

-175.46

-111.58

Tax paid

-68.83

-51.02

-394.99

-234.98

Working capital

234.68

891.39

-604.36

-158.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.97

-49.08

8.96

-12.68

Op profit growth

-19

9.56

-10.21

-33.82

EBIT growth

12.28

-44.08

29.08

-16.93

Net profit growth

1,334.28

-72.45

-72.06

-33.25

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

9,103.06

8,839.77

8,216.86

7,725.5

12,809.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,103.06

8,839.77

8,216.86

7,725.5

12,809.35

Other Operating Income

1,166.5

1,180.5

717.44

0

0

Other Income

478.91

311.82

8,516.94

1,115.77

760.93

Piramal Enterprises Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Piramal Enterprises Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ajay G Piramal

Vice Chairperson

Swati A Piramal

Non Executive Director

Nandini Piramal

Non Executive Director

Anand Piramal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bipin Singh

Non Executive Director

Vijay Shah

Independent Director

Suhail Nathani

Independent Director

KUNAL BAHL

Independent Director

Anjali Bansal

Non Executive Director

Shikha Sharma

Independent Director

Puneet Yadu Dalmia

Independent Director

Anita M George

Independent Director

Rajiv Mehrishi.

Independent Director

Gautam Doshi

Independent Director

Asheet Mehta

Registered Office

Piramal Ananta Agastya Corp Pa,

LBS Marg Kurla (W),

Maharashtra - 400070

Tel: 91-22-3802 3083/3000/4000

Website: http://www.piramal.com

Email: complianceofficer.pel@piramal.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL), erstwhile Piramal Healthcare Limited, is the flagship company of the Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal. Established in the 1980s, the Group is one of Indias powerh...
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Reports by Piramal Enterprises Ltd Merged

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