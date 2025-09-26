COM 04/07/2025 Intimation of Notice of NCLT Convened Meeting of the Equity shareholders and Secured Creditors of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, July 4, 2025 Summary of proceedings of NCLT Convened Meeting of Equity shareholders held on 4th July, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2025) Summary of proceedings of the NCLT Convened meeting of Secured Creditors held on 4th July, 2025 Scrutinizers Report of the NCLT Convened meeting of secured creditors held on 4th July, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2025) Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the exchange regarding Intimation under Regulation 30 and 51 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Filing of Company Petition in Company Application no. CA(CAA) 113 of 2025, with Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.07.2025)