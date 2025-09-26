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Piramal Enterprises Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

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(0.18%)
Sep 22, 2025|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,225.68

1,824.7

3,583.54

3,288.63

yoy growth (%)

21.97

-49.08

8.96

-12.68

Raw materials

-972.16

-438.94

-943.37

-885.62

As % of sales

43.67

24.05

26.32

26.92

Employee costs

-120.64

-81.99

-463.15

-442.72

As % of sales

5.42

4.49

12.92

13.46

Other costs

-164.99

-108.79

-1,086.37

-745.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.41

5.96

30.31

22.66

Operating profit

967.89

1,194.98

1,090.65

1,214.79

OPM

43.48

65.48

30.43

36.93

Depreciation

-22.92

-32.82

-175.46

-111.58

Interest expense

-761.16

-1,068.77

-1,710.06

-989.55

Other income

467.5

95.76

1,334.71

639.79

Profit before tax

651.31

189.15

539.84

753.45

Taxes

-68.83

-51.02

-394.99

-234.98

Tax rate

-10.56

-26.97

-73.16

-31.18

Minorities and other

0

160.12

0

0

Adj. profit

582.48

298.25

144.85

518.47

Exceptional items

-10.2

-258.35

0

0

Net profit

572.28

39.9

144.85

518.47

yoy growth (%)

1,334.28

-72.45

-72.06

-33.25

NPM

25.71

2.18

4.04

15.76

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GST Department contends that the transaction was not a slump sale but was a sale of items and therefore, 18% GST is payable on full value of sale

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As part of the contract, debentures shall have a tenure of 3,651 days (approx. 10 years) and shall be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market

14 Feb 2025|02:01 PM
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The Administrative Committee of the Company declared on this on 20th Dec, 2024.

23 Dec 2024|11:33 PM
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Piramal Enterprises promoter acquires additional stake

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Piramal Enterprises Ltd. announced on Monday that a promoter group business purchased 6.16 lakh equity shares, accounting for 0.27% of the company's total paid-up share capital, on August 16.

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