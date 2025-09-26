Piramal Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 and Fund Raising through Private Placement of NCDs Outcome of Meeting held on 29th July 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2025)