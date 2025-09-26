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Since joining the group in 2019, Anand has steered Piramal’s transition from a wholesale real estate lender into a diversified non-banking finance company.
The funds will support PFL’s day-to-day operations and broader corporate requirements, the company stated in its latest regulatory communication.
The investment will enhance PFL's position in the financial services market and operational capabilities.
GST Department contends that the transaction was not a slump sale but was a sale of items and therefore, 18% GST is payable on full value of sale
As part of the contract, debentures shall have a tenure of 3,651 days (approx. 10 years) and shall be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market
The Administrative Committee of the Company declared on this on 20th Dec, 2024.
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The sale was formalized through a deed of conveyance on September 26, 2024, encompassing both the land and building associated with the property.
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Piramal Enterprises Ltd. announced on Monday that a promoter group business purchased 6.16 lakh equity shares, accounting for 0.27% of the company's total paid-up share capital, on August 16.
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