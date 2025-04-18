Board Meeting 4 Jun 2025 4 Jun 2025

The Board considered and approved that the registered office of the Company will be shifted to 102, Floor - 10, Plot - 220, Maker Chamber VI, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 subject to receipt of necessary approvals from regulatory authorities.

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2025 12 Apr 2025

Punctual Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year/quarter ended March 31, 2025 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e on 18th April 2025, inter alia, approved audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/04/2025)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2025 31 Jan 2025

PUNCTUAL TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 06.02.2025 Unaudited Financial Results 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2025)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

The Board considered and approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from 411, Floor-4, Plot-207, Embassy Centre, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021 to 603, 6th Floor, Plot 207, Embassy Centre, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 subject to the approval of form to be file with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

PUNCTUAL TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 28th September 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 28/10/2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th August 2024 attached.

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024