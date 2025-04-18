iifl-logo
Punctual Trading Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024
09/07/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jun 20254 Jun 2025
The Board considered and approved that the registered office of the Company will be shifted to 102, Floor - 10, Plot - 220, Maker Chamber VI, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 subject to receipt of necessary approvals from regulatory authorities.
Board Meeting18 Apr 202512 Apr 2025
Punctual Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year/quarter ended March 31, 2025 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e on 18th April 2025, inter alia, approved audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/04/2025)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202531 Jan 2025
PUNCTUAL TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 06.02.2025 Unaudited Financial Results 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2025)
Board Meeting6 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
The Board considered and approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from 411, Floor-4, Plot-207, Embassy Centre, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021 to 603, 6th Floor, Plot 207, Embassy Centre, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 subject to the approval of form to be file with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Board Meeting28 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
PUNCTUAL TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 28th September 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 28/10/2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th August 2024 attached.
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
PUNCTUAL TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 10th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 10/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

