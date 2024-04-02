|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|29 Mar 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, as amended. Details enclosed Enclosing copy of Newspaper Publication in the Financial Express (English Edition, Kolkata) and Duranta Barta (Bengali Edition, Kolkata) on 01st April, 2024 for intimation of EGM to be held on 25th April, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through VC/ OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.04.2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015 for Notice of EGM to be held on 25th April, 2024 through VC/ OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024) Outcome of EGM dated 25.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024) Scrutinizers Report of EGM Dated 25.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
