Board Meeting 30 May 2025 22 May 2025

Ranjit Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Corporate Announcement u/r 29(1)(a) & (2) of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 regarding Intimation of holding of 01/2025-26 Board meeting for consideration and approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on Friday, 30th May, 2025 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. The standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2025 along with auditors report and declaration that, the auditor of the company provides Auditors report with unmodified opinion for the Annual Audited Financial Results. 2. Appointment of Mr. Gaurav Agrawal (FCS NO. 11498, CP: 16822), Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26 3. Appointment of M/s MRMK & Associates (FRN: 023411C), Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025) Dear Sir, Madam the Board of director of company at its meeting approve the oppointment of internal Auiditor & Secretrial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :31.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 10 Feb 2025

RANJIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited finacial Result for the quarter ended 31/12/2024. Approved Financials Years for the Quarter end 31st December 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

RANJIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and to consider other routine businesses Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024