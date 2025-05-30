iifl-logo
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202522 May 2025
Ranjit Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Corporate Announcement u/r 29(1)(a) & (2) of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 regarding Intimation of holding of 01/2025-26 Board meeting for consideration and approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on Friday, 30th May, 2025 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. The standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2025 along with auditors report and declaration that, the auditor of the company provides Auditors report with unmodified opinion for the Annual Audited Financial Results. 2. Appointment of Mr. Gaurav Agrawal (FCS NO. 11498, CP: 16822), Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26 3. Appointment of M/s MRMK & Associates (FRN: 023411C), Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025) Dear Sir, Madam the Board of director of company at its meeting approve the oppointment of internal Auiditor & Secretrial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :31.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202510 Feb 2025
RANJIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited finacial Result for the quarter ended 31/12/2024. Approved Financials Years for the Quarter end 31st December 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting6 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
RANJIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and to consider other routine businesses Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
RANJIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Decide day date time & venue of 30thAnnual General Meeting (AGM) and to approve the notice of 30th AGM to be sent to the shareholders of the Company. 3. Approve the Board Report with statutory annexure thereof and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 4. Fix the date of closure of Register of Member and Share Transfer Book for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting. 5. Fix the cut-off date for the purpose of remote E-Voting and voting in AGM. 6. Consider the appointment of scrutinizers for the entire voting process for the 30thAGM. 7. Any other matter in consultation with Chairman and with the consent of at least 1 Independent Director. Outcome of Board meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

