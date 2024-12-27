NOTICE is hereby given that the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Rushabh Precision Bearings Limited will be held 4-A,6-A, New Excelsior Cinema Bldg., A.K. Nayak Marg, Fort, Mumbai -400001 on Friday, 27th December, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. Please find intimation with respect to proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the Company Please find intimation with respect to declaration of result along with Scrutinizers Report for 34th AGM Please find intimation with respect to declaration of Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report for 33rd AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/12/2024) Please find intimation with respect to proceedings of 35th AGM of the Company Subject: Proceedings of 35th Adjourned Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th December, 2024 at 11:00 A.M In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the 35th Adjourned Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 27th December, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. physically at 4-A,6-A, New Excelsior Cinema Bldg., A.K. Nayak Marg, Fort, Mumbai -400001 which was adjourned and held on Monday, 30th December, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. You are requested to kindly take on your record. The 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Rushabh Precision Bearings Limited (the Company) was held on Monday, 30th December, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:07A.M. through Physical Mode in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder, Secretarial Standards and the SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.12.2024) Please find intimation with respect to Declaration of Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report for 35th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)