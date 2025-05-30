Rushabh Precision Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025 1. Approved the Audited Financial Statements as per IND - AS (Standalone) along with statement of Assets and Liabilities, Segment Report, Cash flow statement, Auditors Report (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, in terms with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Ratified the Allotment of 90,00,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Resolution Applicant and Existing Identified Shareholders of the Company pursuant to Resolution Plan approved by Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench 3. Appointment of Mr. Parshwa Shah, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. 12149, COP: 25318) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the term of 5 years from FY 2025-26 to FY 2029-30 subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025) Due to clerical error we are submitting the outcome. Please note that there are no changes in the financial results submitted by the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2025)