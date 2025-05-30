|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|9 May 2025
|Rushabh Precision Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025 1. Approved the Audited Financial Statements as per IND - AS (Standalone) along with statement of Assets and Liabilities, Segment Report, Cash flow statement, Auditors Report (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, in terms with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Ratified the Allotment of 90,00,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Resolution Applicant and Existing Identified Shareholders of the Company pursuant to Resolution Plan approved by Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench 3. Appointment of Mr. Parshwa Shah, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. 12149, COP: 25318) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the term of 5 years from FY 2025-26 to FY 2029-30 subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025) Due to clerical error we are submitting the outcome. Please note that there are no changes in the financial results submitted by the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Mar 2025
|10 Mar 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Monday, 10th March, 2025 has approved the appointment of Ms. Sanjana Bohara, as a Whole time Company Secretary and compliance officer of the company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 10th March, 2025 approved the appointment of Ms. Sanjana Bohara as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 10th March, 2025
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2025
|6 Feb 2025
|Quarterly Results. RUSHABH PRECISION BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited FInancial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024. Please find intimation with respect to unaudited financial statement for the quarter and nine months ended on December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|27 Dec 2024
|Please find intimation with respect to Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27/12/2024
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|2 Dec 2024
|Audited Results Please find intimation with respect to Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 04/12/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|Please find intimation with respect to appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company for FY 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 12.07.2024
