Outcome of the Board Meeting dated May18, 2023 Recommendation of Maiden Dividend:The Board of directors has recommended the final dividend of Rs 0.50(Fifty paise Only)per equity share for the financial year 2022-23,subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Furthe , the relevant details in respect of Record date & date of Book Closure will intimated in due course. Notice Of Record Date for the Purpose of Dividend, if declared in 31st Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 14th july,2023 for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/06/2023)