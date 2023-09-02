To

The Members,

SAMPAT ALUMINIUM PRIVATE LIMITED

Your directors are pleased to present their Annual Report and the Companys audited financial statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Companys financial performance, for the year ended March 31, 2023 is summarized below:

Particulars YEAR ENDED ON 2022-23 YEAR ENDED ON 2021-22 Revenue from Operations 1,29,22,11,000 1,07,94,18,865 Other Income 1,76,34,105 82,59,293 TOTAL INCOME 1,30,98,45,105 1,08,76,78,158 TOTAL EXPENDITURE 1,29,17,41,473 1,07,66,26,471 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 1,81,03,631 1,10,51,687 Less: Current Tax (43,68,196) (28,55,881) MAT Credit - Deferred Tax (2,86,000) 23,000 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 1,34,49,435 82,18,806

COMPANYS PERFORMANCE:

The Company has reported income from operation of Rs. 1,29,22,11,000 during the current year and of Rs. 1,07,94,18,865/- in the previous year. The Company has net profit of Rs. 1,34,49,435 in the current year in comparison to Rs. 82,18,806/- in the previous year.

DIVIDEND:

Your directors do not recommend any dividend for this financial year ended 31.03.2023.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

During the year under review, the Board does not propose to carry any amount to reserves out of profit.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

In terms of Section 134(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, it is reported that, except as disclosed elsewhere in this report & except as stated in Auditors Report, no material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There are no material orders passed by Regulators, Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

FORMAL EVALUATION BY BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE:

The Statement in respect of Formal Evaluation by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors is not applicable to the Company.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The company does not have any Associate firm, Joint Venture or subsidiary.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73 of the companies Act, 2013 and Rules made their under.

AUDITOR & AUDITORS REPORT:

M/s. S.N SHAH & ASSOCIATES., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the Company, appointed for the term of 5 years from F.Y. 2019-20 and holds office till the conclusion of 5th Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ending on 31st March, 2024.

The Notes on the financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the Section 92, 134 and Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2020, The Company is not required to prepare Form MGT-9. Hence, there is no requirement to attach the Extract of the Annual Return in the Boards Report.

The Company shall place a copy of the annual return in Form MGT-7/Form MGT-7A (as per the applicability) on its website, if any.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

Company had adopted necessary technology and had taken initiatives to conserve the energy wherever possible and same being not in reportable size, hence the details as required to be reported under

Rules 8(3) Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, is not given.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The Company has no foreign exchange earnings and outgoing during the year under review.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year, there are no change in directors of the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Your directors state that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2023, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

Four meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year.

SR. NO. DATE OF BOARD MEETING 1 27/06/2022 2 26/08/2022 3 17/12/2022 4 17/03/2023

ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL VOTING RIGHTS/SWEAT EQUITY SHARES/EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME:

During the year the Company has not issued any equity shares with differential voting rights or sweat equity shares or employee stock option scheme. Hence disclosure regarding the same is not given.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED:

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided along with the purpose for which the loan given covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act,

2013 are provided in the notes to financial statements.

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis.

During the year, Company has not entered into any contract or arrangement or agreements with related parties referred to in Sub-Section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has not developed and implemented any vigil mechanism as the said provisions are not applicable.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility does not applicable to the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The provisions related to risk management policy does not applicable to the Company.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

There are no employees of the Company drawing remuneration required disclosure of information under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

In accordance with section 148 of companies act, 2013 read with the companies (cost records and audit) amendments rules, 2014, the maintenance of cost records is not applicable to company for F.Y.2022-23.

DETAIL OF FRAUD AS PER AUDITORS REPORT

As per auditors report, no fraud u/s 143(12) reported by the auditor.

BOARDS COMMENTS ON AUDITORS REPORT:

Observation made by the Statutory Auditors in their Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further comments under section 134(3)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013.

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

There is no mandatory requirement to appoint Independent Director of the Company. Therefore, a provision of Section 149(6) does not applicable to the Company.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

Your Directors confirm that, Company complies with applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

As per the provision of section 204 of the Companies Act,2013 and rule made there under the company is not required to appoint Secretarial Auditor to audit the Secretarial Compliances of Companies Act and all other act as applicable to the company.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION OF COMMITTEE:

As per the provision of section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the company is not required to constitute nomination and remuneration of committee.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Company doesnt have any subsidiaries so there is no need to prepare consolidated financial statement for the F.Y. 2022-23.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the customers, vendors, banks, members and government authorities during the year under review. Your directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the companys staff and workers.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, M/S SAMPAT ALUMINIUM PRIVATE LIMITED