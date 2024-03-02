Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Saturday, March 02, 2024 Proceedings of Extra - Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Saturday, March 02, 2024 This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circulars we wish to inform that the members of the Company at Extra - Ordinary General Meeting held on Saturday, March 02, 2024 have inter - alia approved the following: 1. Re-appointment of Ms. Deepa Tracy as Managing Director of the Company 2. Appointment of Mr. Vikrant Ponkshe as Non - Executive and Independent Director of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI circulars we wish to inform that the members of the Company at the Extra - Ordinary General Meeting held on Saturday, March 02, 2024 have approved the appointed of Mr. Praful Natranjan Sheth as Chief Financial Officer of the Company for a period of 5 years. Please find enclosed the minutes of the resolution passed by the members at the Extra - Ordinary General Meeting on Saturday, March 02, 2024 for reclassification of status of Mr. Manish Chaudhari from Promoter to Public category Scrutinizers Report for Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Saturday, March 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024) Transcript of EGM of Savani Financials Limited held on Saturday, March 02, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024)