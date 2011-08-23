Shamken Spinners Ltd Management Discussions

Shamken Spinners Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
SHAMKEN SPINNERS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OPERATION & OUTLOOK
The Company account for the current year has been prepared for the period
of 12 months i.e. from 01-04-2010 to 31-03-2011. During the year under
review no commercial activities have been carried out by the Company and
the Company has incurred a cash loss of Rs 56.35 Lacs in comparison to the
previous year.
Due to fund constraint the plant of the Company has been closed during the
year under review. We are trying our best to get the plant restarted.
In view of the above your Company is still in red. We hope to make a come
back after getting our scheme sanctioned for the revival of the Company.
Further whole of the Company has been possession by ARCIL under the
SARFAESI Act and your Company has filed an appeal against the possession of
ARCIL before the Allahabad High Court and the matter is pending.
Subsequently, the Directors of your Company have been expected that they
will get free their unit very soon.
SWOT ANALYSIS FOR THE COMPANY
Strengths
Your company is one of the leading producers of cotton and synthetic yarn,
having world class manufacturing facilities. We are poised to make a stride
in international market with our State of Art Manufacturing facilities and
competitive strengths.
Weaknesses & Threats
However due to suspend manufacturing activities the Company has not
experienced any problem during the year.
Further, your Company has approached Board of Industrial & Financial
Reconstruction for the revival of the Company and expecting favorable
response in the larger interest of the Company and its stakeholders.
Opportunities
The Indian Cotton and Synthetic market has thrown in a plethora of
opportunities to the liberalization and demolition of quota system in USA
and other European Market. With the emergence of strong middle class in
Indian economy and having larger disposable income in the hands of the
Consumers we expect the textile industry to make a significant contribution
in coming days ahead.
ENVIRONMENT SAFETY
Your Company has installed proper plants to fulfill its obligations towards
environmental safety.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM & ADEQUECY
Company has a well defined internal Control system that is adequate and
Commensurate with size and nature of business. Clear roles,
responsibilities and authorities, coupled with internal information
Systems, and ensure appropriate information flow to facilitate effective
monitoring.
RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
Expenditures on Research and Development is not separately allocated and
identified.
DISCLAIMER:
Statements in this report describing the current industry, outlook,
opportunities etc. reflect the estimation and opinion of the Company. The
same are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events.
The actual results may substantially diverge from the same as they depend
upon the worldwide political, economic and social situation. Further,
Government regulations, tax structure, demand & supply conditions, cost of
raw materials & their availability and other related factors can also have
a bearing on the above statements.
