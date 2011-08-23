Shamken Spinners Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
SHAMKEM SPINNERS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
To,
The Members of
SHAMKEM SPINNERS LTD.
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of M/s. SHAMKEN SPINNERS
LTD., NEW DELHI, as at 31st March, 2011 and also the Profit and Loss
Account of the company for the year ended on that date, annexed there to.
These financial statements are the responsibility of the companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our Audit.
2. We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating
the overall financial statements presentation. We believe that our audit
provides reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 as amended
by the companies (Auditors Report) amendment order 2004, issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of
the Companies Act, 1956, and on the basis of such checks of the books and
records of the company as we considered appropriate and according to the
information and explanation given to us. We enclosed in the Annexure a
statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 & 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure-(i) & (ii) referred to above,
and we report that:
a) We have obtained all information and explanations, which to the best of
our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
b) In our opinion, proper books of account, as required by law, have been
kept by the company, so far as appear from our examination of those books.
c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt
with by this reports are in agreement with the Books of Account.
d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt with
by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-
section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956.
e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
on 31st March, 2011, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that all directors were disqualified as on 31st March, 2011 from
being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of
section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
f) Subject to the effect of the qualifications given in the preceding
paragraphs, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according
to the explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information
required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a
true and fair view in conformity with accounting principals generally
accepted in India:
(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the State of Affairs of the
Company as at 31st March, 2011 and;
(ii) In the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of LOSS for the year ended
on that date.
(iii) In the case of Cash Flow Statement of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For and on behalf of
For J.P. CHATURVEDI & COMPANY,
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-
(J.P. CHATURVEDI)
M. No. 031373
Prop.
Place: New Delhi.
Date : 23.08.2011
ANNEXURE - (I) TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in Paragraph (4) of the Auditors Report of even date to the
members of M/s. SHAMKEN SPINNERS LIMITED on the financial statements for
the year ended 31st March, 2011)
1.(a) The company has represented to maintain proper records showing full
particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
However, full particulars of the assets as required, are not maintained in
the fixed assets register. Therefore, we are constrained to comment on
their compatibility with physical existence or other wise.
(b) Fixed assets represented to have been physically verified by the
management during the period in phased periodical manner however in the
absence of accessibility of relevant documentation relating to fixed assets
verifications we are constrained to comment on the matter.
(c) The Company has represented, to have made no sale/disposal of a
substantial part of fixed assets during the period. Under review, as such
reliance is placed in the absence of any such substantial sale / disposal
of fixed assets, the status of the company as going concern was impaired.
2. In view of absence of manufacturing & trading activities the stock of
finished goods do not exist except the some store & spare and packing
material which as per management representation have been physically
verified by the management.
3.(a) The company has granted interest free secured / unsecured loans to
the companies firms or other parties covered in the register maintained
under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The year-end balances of loan
given to such companies were Rs. 10.45 Lacs.
(b) Subject to the Interest part other terms and conditions are not prima
facie prejudicial to interest of the company in view of reliance placed on
the assurance of the management.
(c) Reliance is placed on companys claim that there is no over due amount
in respect of loans taken / granted by the company from the parties covered
u/s 301.
(d) The company has taken interest free loan from the lenders covered in
the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The
maximum amount involved during the year was Rs. 467.76 Lacs and the year-
end balance of loan taken from such company was Rs. 467.76 Lacs. So the
clauses 3 (f) and 3 (g) are not applicable.
4. The operation of the company were suspended, no commercial activities
were carried out during the year under review. Hence we are not commenting
on internal control procedures maintained to purchase of inventory and
fixed assets and for the sale of goods.
5.(a) In view of absence of manufacturing & trading activities we are not
commenting on internal control procedures adopted by the company for
purchase / sale which are of special nature for which suitable alternative
source do not exists
(b) Based on the representations made by the company and relied upon, we
are of the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the
register maintained u/s 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so
entered. In absence of any commercial operation no transactions of any kind
of sales & purchases are made.
6. During the year under review, the Company has not accepted fresh public
deposits within the meaning of Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956.
However, deposits received in preceding periods, still continue to be
outstanding for which management application to the Company Law Board for
further extension of time against of its earlier order for repayment of
deposits, is in progress.
7. Internal audit systems have been suspended in absence of any
manufacturing or commercial activities.
8. The Company is required to maintain cost records as prescribed under
Section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956. The company has represented
to have maintained proper cost records as required. However in the absence
of any manufacturing activities, we have not gone through detailed
examination of records, with a view to determine whether they are accurate
or complete.
9. (a) According to the records of the company, the company is generally
regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Investor
education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax,
sales- tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and
other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate
authorities.
(b) The company has informed that Income Tax Demand of Rs.895.04 Lacs and
Wealth Tax Demand of Rs.4.92 Lacs related to A.Y. 2003-04 and excise duty
demand of Rs.67.14 Lacs , and since the matter is pending in
C.I.T.(Appeals), the same caused to be in nature of contingent liability.
10. The accumulated losses of the company have exceeded fifty percent of
its Net worth as at 31st March, 2011. The company has incurred a cash loss
of Rs. 54.67 Lacs in the current reporting year and incurred cash loss Rs.
66.02 Lacs in the immediately preceding reporting period.
11. The Company has defaulted in repayment of loans (either secured or
unsecured) including term loans from Financial Institutions or Bank or
Debenture Holder. The bank / financial institutions have levied restraints
and put moratorium in the operations of bank accounts of the company.
However, one time settlement (OTS) under negotiation is being effort to be
attained.
12. The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities, in
lieu of reliance placed on corroboration of the management.
13. The Company is not a Chit Fund, Nidhi or Mutual Benefit Society. Hence,
the requirements of clause (xiii) of paragraph 4 of the Order are not
applicable to the Company.
14. The Company is not a dealer or trader in shares, securities, debentures
and other investments as pronounced by the management.
15. The Company has not, during the year under review, given any guarantee
for loans taken by others from Bank or Financial Institutions in lieu of
reliance placed on corroboration of the management.
16. No fresh term loans have been raised and received by the company during
the period under review. The company remained encountered with constraints
on account of operations of Bank Accounts, lied under moratorium.
17. The Company has not issued any debentures. Hence, the requirements of
clause (xix) of paragraph 4 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
18. The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the
reporting period.
19. No fraud committed by the company, related to the year under audit, was
represented. The other matters, referred to in the order have not reported
upon, as they are not applicable to the Company.
For and on behalf of
For J.P. CHATURVEDI & COMPANY,
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-
(J.P. CHATURVEDI)
M. No. 031373
Prop.
Place: New Delhi.
Date : 23.08.2011
ANNEXURE-(II) TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in Paragraph (3) of the Auditors Report of even date to the
members of M/s. SHAMKEN SPINNERS LIMITED on the financial statements for
the year ended 31st March, 2011)
Attention is specifically invited to the following clauses.
A.(i) The company has not provided the interest on the term loans and
working capital loans and so on during the previous year(s).
(ii) Further persisting capitalization of expenditure on project
discontinued in earlier period(s) has related in over statement of Gross
Fixed Assets of the company by Rs.10640.13 Lacs and under statement of
accumulated losses by Rs.10640.13 Lacs.
(iii) The company has also not provided the interest on over due fixed
deposits.
(iv) Considering the above factors the accumulated losses of the company
should have been as under:
S. PARTICULARS Current Year Accumulated
NO. Losses Losses
Rs. In Lacs Rs. In Lacs
1. Accumulated Loss upto last year 13443.74
2. Losses as per profit & loss account 1190.27 1190.27
3. Interest not provided for current year 3186.00 3186.00
4. Accumulated interest B/F 21925.89
5. Capitalization of Expenditure 10640.13
TOTAL 4376.27 50386.03
B. The losses of the company exceed its net-worth and therefore the company
is classified as a sick industrial company as per provisions of the Sick
Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985. Despite this, the
company has prepared its accounts as a going concern.
C. The company have closed down its plant and suspended all its commercial
operation since last two years due to lack of working capital funds and
adverse market conditions which has resulted in impairment losses which
company has not quantified in value terms and such as the same have not
been charged to profit & loss account.
D. Events occurred after balance sheet date The Arcil has taken the
possession of the entire assets of the company on 18th August,2011 in
exercise of its right under the provision of The Securitisation And
Reconstruction of Financial Assets And Enforcement of Security Interest Act
2002. However the company is in process to defend the above action in the
Court of Law.
The other matters, referred to in the order have not been reported upon, as
they are not applicable to the Company.
For and on behalf of
For J.P. CHATURVEDI & COMPANY,
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-
(J.P. CHATURVEDI)
M. No. 031373
Prop.
Place: New Delhi.
Date : 23.08.2011