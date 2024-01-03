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Speciality Medicines Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.44

5.12

3.82

0.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.98

9.95

2.05

1.72

Net Worth

30.42

15.07

5.87

1.93

Minority Interest

Debt

5.05

2.86

3.64

1.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

35.54

17.93

9.51

3.11

Fixed Assets

1.97

1.56

1.77

1.98

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.05

0.03

0

Networking Capital

32.58

15.96

7.36

0.83

Inventories

17.38

8.03

4.6

0.48

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.58

10.71

5.51

2.59

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.1

1.98

1.01

0.43

Sundry Creditors

-0.97

-2.41

-1.8

-1.18

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.51

-2.35

-1.96

-1.48

Cash

0.85

0.25

0.26

0.08

Total Assets

35.54

17.92

9.52

3.11

Speciality Medicines Ltd : related Articles

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