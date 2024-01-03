Speciality Medicines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.44
5.12
3.82
0.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.98
9.95
2.05
1.72
Net Worth
30.42
15.07
5.87
1.93
Minority Interest
Debt
5.05
2.86
3.64
1.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
35.54
17.93
9.51
3.11
Fixed Assets
1.97
1.56
1.77
1.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.05
0.03
0
Networking Capital
32.58
15.96
7.36
0.83
Inventories
17.38
8.03
4.6
0.48
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.58
10.71
5.51
2.59
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.1
1.98
1.01
0.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.97
-2.41
-1.8
-1.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.51
-2.35
-1.96
-1.48
Cash
0.85
0.25
0.26
0.08
Total Assets
35.54
17.92
9.52
3.11
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.