Speciality Medicines Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,778.75
|97.79
|4,26,781.71
|705.44
|0.9
|5,651.21
|99.24
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,144.8
|63.41
|1,63,125.13
|598
|0.49
|2,578
|578.26
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,291.75
|65.04
|1,45,252.32
|577
|0.14
|2,547
|249.82
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,294.25
|23.28
|1,08,025
|90.6
|0.62
|4,266.4
|377.55
Lupin Ltd
LUPIN
2,302.55
|19.03
|1,05,236.49
|717.45
|0.52
|4,433.96
|595.67
No Record Found
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