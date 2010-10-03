Spice Communications Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
SPICE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
Spice Communications Limited
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Spice Communications
Limited (the Company) as at 31 March 2009, the Profit and Loss Account
and also the Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the period 1 January
2008 to 31 March 2009 (financial statements), annexed thereto. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (the
order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section
(4A) of section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure
a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said
Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
(A) we have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit;
(B) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
(C) the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account;
(D) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956;
(E) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as
on 31 March 2009 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report
that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2009 from being
appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub section (1) of
section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
(F) without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to note B 15(a) of
schedule 23 to the financial statements. The company has not accrued
revenue share license fess and spectrum charges on certain items, as
explained in the aforesaid note, for the period ended 31 March 2009. The
whole issue of computation of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) is being
reviewed before the honorable Supreme Court, by Department of
Telecommunications (DOT) as well as the operators.
The ultimate outcome of this matter cannot be presently reasonably
determined, and no provision for liability, if any, that may result has
been made in the financial statements.
5. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us the said accounts give the information required by
the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and fair
view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India:
(A) in case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as
at 31 March 2009;
(B) in case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss of the Company for
the period 1 January 2008 to 31 March 2009; and
(C) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the
Company for the period 1 January 2008 to 31 March 2009.
For BSR & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Akhil Bansal
Place : Gurgaon Partner
Date : 17th June, 2009 Membership No.: 090906
Annexure to the Auditors report:
(Referred to in our report of even date):
(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets except for the
networking equipment purchased during the year which were earlier taken on
trial basis, where the company is in the process of updating the fixed
assets records for its Karnataka Circle.
(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its
fixed assets by which all network related fixed assets are verified in a
phased manner over a period of two years and all other assets are
physically verified every year. In our opinion, this periodicity of
physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the
Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to this policy, physical
verification of network equipment and other assets was carried out during
the current period for Punjab and Karnataka circle. However, as at the date
of signing of this report the Company is still in the process of
reconciling differences if any observed on physical verification. In the
opinion of the management the differences, if any are not expected to be
material.
(c) Fixed assets disposed of during the year were not substantial as
indicated in note B 12 of schedule 23 and therefore, do not affect the
going concern assumption.
(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management
during the period. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is
reasonable.
(b) The procedures for the physical verification of inventories followed by
the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the
book records which were not material have been properly dealt with in the
books of accounts.
(iii) The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or
unsecured, to or from companies, firms or other parties covered in the
register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase
of inventories and fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods and
services. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, there is no continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in
internal control system.
(v) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in
Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been entered in the register
required to be maintained under that section.
(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts and arrangements
referred to in (a) above and exceeding the value of Rs. 5 lakh with any
party during the year have been made at prices which are reasonable having
regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time except for
purchases of inventories and certain items of fixed assets including
intangibles which are for the Companys specialized requirements for which
suitable alternative sources are not available to obtain comparable
quotations. However, on the basis of information and explanations provided,
the same appear reasonable.
(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.
(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
(viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the
Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for
maintenance of cost records under section 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act,
1956 in respect of the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the
prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we
have not made a detailed examination of the records.
(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on
the basis of our examination of the records of the company, amounts
deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory
dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Wealth tax,
Service tax, Customs duty, Revenue Share License fee, Spectrum charges, and
other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited
during the period by the Company with the appropriate authorities, though
there have been delays in a few cases. As explained to us, the Company did
not have any dues on account of Investor Education and Protection Fund.
There were no dues on account of cess under section 441A of the Companies
Act, 1956 since the aforesaid section has not yet been made effective by
the Central Government.
According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed
amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance,
Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Customs duty, Revenue Share
License fee and Spectrum charges, and other material statutory dues were in
arrears as at 31 March 2009 for a period of more than six months from the
date they became payable.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues of
Sales tax, Service tax, Customs duty that have not been deposited by the
Company on account of disputes are listed in the Annexure I attached
herewith. Further there, are no dues on account of wealth tax, income tax
and excise duty that have not been deposited on account of dispute. As
explained in (ix) (a) above there are no dues on account of cess.
(x) The Companys accumulated losses at the end of the financial period
exceed 50% of its net worth. The Company has not incurred cash losses
during the financial period covered by our audit and immediately preceding
financial year.
(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to its bankers or
to any financial institutions. The Company did not have any outstanding
debentures during the period.
(xii) The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the Company is not a chit fund or a Nidhi/ mutual benefit fund
/ society.
(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and
other investments.
(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or
financial institutions.
(xvi) As explained to us and on the basis of review of utilisation of funds
pertaining to term loans on overall basis, the term loans taken by the
Company have been applied for the purposes for which they are raised.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that the
Company has used funds raised on short term basis amounting to Rs 6,692.77
million for long term investment.
(xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
companies/firms/parties covered in the register maintained under Section
301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.
(xx) We have verified the end-use of money raised by public issues as
disclosed in the note 13 of Schedule 23 B to the financial statements. As
explained to us, out of the total issue proceeds of Initial public
offering, Rs. 310.39 million has remained unutilized at the year end. We
are informed that the same will be applied for the purposes for which they
were obtained.
(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud
on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.
For BSR & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Akhil Bansal
Place : Gurgaon Partner
Date : 17th June, 2009 Membership No.: 090906
Annexure I to Report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003:
List of disputed statutory dues:
Name of the Nature of the Amount of Amount Period to Forum where
statute dues demand deposi which the dispute is
(Rs. in -ted amount pending
million) (Rs. in relates
million)
Sales Tax Sales tax levied 148.98 - 1997-98 Appellate,
Karnataka on rental charges to December Tribunal
2001 & Karnataka.
April 2002
to December
2002.
Levy of sales 47.21 - 2001-2002 Karnataka
tax on lease High Court
rentals and has
activation remanded
charges back the
case to
assessing
authority.
Levy of sales 26.40 - 2002-2003 Karnataka
tax on lease High Court
rentals and has
activation remanded
charges back the
case to
assessing
authority.
Demand on 39.64 - 1996 to Karnataka
assessment 2002 High Court
-Sales tax (Order has
levied on sale passed remanded
of SIM cards for the back the
assessment case to
years: assessing
1999-2000; authority.
2000-2001
Punjab Penalty for 3.20 0.80 Stock Assistant
having wrong transfer Excise &
documents while note 1183 taxation
transferring dated commissioner
goods within 12 Nov
Punjab 2007
VAT Transfer of 8.56 1.28 April 2006 Assistant
Punjab right to use to March Excise &
2007 taxation
commissioner
Transfer of 63.85 9.58 April 2007
right to use to March
2008
Customs Show cause notice 11.41 - Bill of Reply to
Duty alleging short entries the Show
Karnataka levy of customs dated 18 cause
duty on import November notice
of communication 1997 and filed
software by Spice 8 January
- Denial of 1998
benefit under
Notification
No. 11/1997
Refund claim- 1.36 1.36 Bill of Customs,
Denial of entry dated Excise and
benefit under 18 Service tax
notification September Appellate
No. 16/2000 2000 Tribunal
Entry tax Refund of 1.36 1.36 1996-1997 Customs,
Karnataka excess entry tax Excise and
under the Service tax
Karnataka Tax on Appellate
entry of Goods Tribunal
Act, 1979
Entry tax on 8.92 - 2004-05 Karnataka
interstate and High Court
imported
purchases of
electronic goods
Service Wrong availment 2.93 Plus - September CESTAT
tax Punjab of Cenvat credit Interest 2004 to (New Delhi)
on Pre-fabric and August
-ated Shelter Penalty 2005
Wrong availment 1.18 Plus - September CESTAT
of Cenvat credit Interest 2005 to (New Delhi)
on Pre-fabricated and March
Shelter Penalty 2006
Reversal of 9.14 - July 2004 The
Cenvat credit to Assistant
wrongly availed September Commissioner
on Call Centre 2005 Central
Services Excise
division,
Chandigarh
Recovery of 6.61 - April 2002 Appeal has
wrong adjustment to been filed
of service tax September with High
2002 court.
Wrong Availment 5.49 - October Commissioner
/utilisation 2006 to (Appeals)
of Cenvat on September
capital goods 2007
(Shelters)
Recovery of 2.31 - October Punjab &
Wrong adjustment 1998 Haryana
of service tax to March High court
1999
Demand of 100.73 - 1 April Commissioner
Service Tax on 2003 to 28 of Central
Interconnect February Excise
-ivity Usage 2006
Charges
Wrong availment 8.59 - October Commissioner
of CENVAT credit 2007 to of Central
March 2008 Excise,
Wrong availment 424.08 - April 2006 Central
of Cenvat credit to March Excise
on Capital goods 2008 Commissione
-rate,
Chandigarh
Karnataka Towers and Parts 0.12 0.06 September Commissioner
of Towers 2004 to of Central
September Excise
2007 (Appeals)
Demand for Non- 2.75 - Sept-04 to Jt.
Registration Apr-06 Commissioner
under of Central
Consulting Excise
Engineer
service
Wireless Demand from 250.08 250.08 February Wireless
Processing WPC with respect 1999 to Planning
Charges to interest on December Finance
Punjab outstanding 2001 branch of
dues and DoT
penalty
including
interest
thereon
Karnataka Demand from 189.68 189.68 February Wireless
WPC with respect 1999 to Planning
to interest on December Finance
outstanding dues 2001 branch of
and penalty DoT
including
interest thereon