Srigee DLM Ltd Board Meeting

282.25
(2.45%)
Jun 27, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2024calendar-icon
29/06/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Jun 202526 May 2025
Srigee Dlm Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2025 Srigee Dlm Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/06/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Postponement of Board Meeting scheduled on 31st May 2025 for for approval of Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :31.05.2025) 1. Considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(j) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Appointed M/s Manish Pandey & Associates, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the period of Five (05) financial years. 1. Considered and Approved the Audited Stanalone financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2025 2. Appointed M/s Manish Pandey & Associates, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :02.06.2025)

