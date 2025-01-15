|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Outcome of the Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend 2023-24
|Dividend
|12 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|1
|10
|Interim
|The Board of Directors in its meeting dt. 12.02.2024 has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share (10% of paid up equity share capital of the company). Record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend is 20th February, 2024
In July 2023, the company has promoted Alok as Executive Director and handed over responsibilities related to the mines of Rourkela Steel PlantRead More
This partnership is focused on the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in steel-making processes to be in tune with global trends in green technology adoption.Read More
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) decreased by 24.8% YoY to ₹2,912.8 Crore from ₹3,875.4 Crore.Read More
The partnership will also focus on building local research and development capabilities to support the decarbonization process.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.Read More
SAIL also announced plans to invest ₹1 Lakh Crore in greenfield and brownfield plant expansions over the next 3-4 years.Read More
