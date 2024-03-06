This is to inform that the EGM of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through VC or OAVM. Newspaper Advertisement pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd was held on 27th March, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through VC/OAVM means. Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited was conducted through VC/OAVM on 27th March, 2024 at 11:00 am. Scrutinizers Report of the EGM of Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited conducted on 27th March, 2024 at 11.00 am through VC/OAVM Scrutinzers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024) Revised summary of proceedings (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)