Tahmar Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM1 Dec 202323 Dec 2023
Notice convening Extra ordinary General meeting (EOGM) of the company schedule on Saturday 23 rd of December 2023 at 11 am at factory address at survey no. 990(1) berawadi taluka gadhingla kolhapur-416502 . Notice Convening Extra ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) Tahmar Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. submission of newspaper clipping of notice of extra- Ordinary General Meeting dated 23rd December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2023) Board Meeting Outcome of Meeting held on 16/12/2023, Board of Directors approved the Corrigendum to the notice of EOGM dated 24/11/2023 and also approved the revoke/withdraw the Resolution no. 6 for ESOP Scheme from the notice of EOGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2023) Submission of corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Tahmar Enterprises Limited scheduled to be held on 23rd December 23, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2023) Submission of 3rd corrigendum to the notice of EOGM notice dated 24/11/2023 Submission of 3rd Corrigendum to the Notice of the extra ordinary general meeting of tahmar enterprises limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023) Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on today i.e. Saturday 23rd Dec. 2023 We are submitting herewith Voting result and Scrutinizer Report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Tahmar Enterprises Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.12.2023) Proceeding of EOGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.12.2023)

