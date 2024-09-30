|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of Terraform Realstate Limited shall remain closed from September 21, 2024 to September 27, 2024. We wish to inform you that 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on September 27, 2024 at 4:00 P.M at registered office of the Company. Attaching herewith the Scrutinizers Report contained Consolidated voting results. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on 03rd September, 2024 due to typographical error. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
