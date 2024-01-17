iifl-logo-icon 1
CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser7 Sep 202424 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors have called the 56th Annual general meeting of the Company through video conferencing on Zoom App on Monday 30th Sept 2024 at 03.00 PM to setting out the ordinary business to be transacted thereat together with the Annual Report for FY 2023-2024. Read less..
BookCloser16 Mar 20242 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act. 2013 read with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Register of members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from April 02 2024 to April 08 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 08th April 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through Audio Video Conferencing/OAVM. Further the record date/Cut-off date for the purpose of determining members eligible for e voting shall be 01st April 2024. The details along with Notice of EGM is enclosed herewith. Kindly take the same on record.

