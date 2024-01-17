|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|7 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|The Board of Directors have called the 56th Annual general meeting of the Company through video conferencing on Zoom App on Monday 30th Sept 2024 at 03.00 PM to setting out the ordinary business to be transacted thereat together with the Annual Report for FY 2023-2024. Read less..
|BookCloser
|16 Mar 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act. 2013 read with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Register of members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from April 02 2024 to April 08 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 08th April 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through Audio Video Conferencing/OAVM. Further the record date/Cut-off date for the purpose of determining members eligible for e voting shall be 01st April 2024. The details along with Notice of EGM is enclosed herewith. Kindly take the same on record.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.