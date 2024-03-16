iifl-logo-icon 1
Thakkers Group Ltd EGM

19.08
(4.95%)
Oct 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Mar 20248 Apr 2024
This is to inform you that the Company at its Board Meeting held on March 14, 2024 decided as follows: 1. Approval of change in Registered office of the Company subject to approval of shareholders w.e.f. April 15, 2024. 2. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, April 08., 2024. The Board Meeting started at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 5.45 P.M. Notice is hereby given that the first Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Financial year 2024-25 is scheduled to be held on April 08, 2024 at 11.00 A.M (IST) through Audio Video Conferencing/OAVM and the venue shall be deemed to be the registered office of the Company. Further, the Company has fixed 01st April 2024 as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining members eligible for e-voting. Further, the Register and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall be closed from April 02, 2024 to April 08, 2024(both days inclusive). Kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act. 2013 read with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Register of members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from April 02, 2024 to April 08, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 08th April 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through Audio Video Conferencing/OAVM. Further, the record date/Cut-off date for the purpose of determining members eligible for e voting shall be 01st April 2024. The details along with Notice of EGM is enclosed herewith. Kindly take the same on record. Thakkers Group Ltd has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/03/2024) The company hereby submits the gist of the proceedings of EGM held on April 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.04.2024) With reference to below captioned subject & Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the voting results and Scrutinizers Report in respect of resolutions considered by shareholders at their 1st Extra Ordinary General meeting for year 2024-25 held on April 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024)

Thakkers Group Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

