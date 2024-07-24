|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|We hereby enclose, copies of the newspaper advertisement published today i.e. 4th August, 2024, regarding the completion of dispatch of notice of the 27th Annual General Meeting
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.