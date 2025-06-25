Tsf Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
111.05
111.05
111.05
111.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,565.18
5,910.48
3,596.3
1,995.07
Net Worth
6,676.23
6,021.53
3,707.35
2,106.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.29
0.38
1.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
693.57
925.56
424.37
87.36
Total Liabilities
7,369.8
6,947.38
4,132.1
2,194.58
Fixed Assets
20.88
21.05
21.36
4.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
7,337.57
6,763.37
4,105.59
2,179.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.5
0.72
3.58
Networking Capital
9.89
-0.92
3.86
6.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.93
1.66
1.6
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
14.16
1.67
5.1
8.72
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.13
-0.25
-0.27
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.18
-3.39
-2.64
-3.35
Cash
1.3
163.38
0.58
0.56
Total Assets
7,369.8
6,947.38
4,132.11
2,194.57
On successful completion of this acquisition, Sundaram Finance’s stake in IMPAL will increase from existing 20% to 24.99%.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Sundaram Finance, PTC Industries, etc.
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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