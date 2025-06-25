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Tsf Investments Ltd Key Ratios

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392.8
(-1.66%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

0

0

0

RoNW

0

0

0

RoA

0

0

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.78

0.64

1.94

1.18

Dividend per share

2.75

0.5

1.25

1.5

Cash EPS

0

0

0

0

Book value per share

135.16

145.26

122.91

186.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

88.84

105.54

19.03

233.87

P/CEPS

0

0

0

0

P/B

0.51

0.46

0.3

1.48

EV/EBIDTA

0

0

0

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0

0

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

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