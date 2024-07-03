Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹393.5
Prev. Close₹392.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.69
Day's High₹398.5
Day's Low₹392.65
52 Week's High₹701.5
52 Week's Low₹331.7
Book Value₹312.1
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,817.52
P/E34.13
EPS11.51
Divi. Yield2.84
On successful completion of this acquisition, Sundaram Finance’s stake in IMPAL will increase from existing 20% to 24.99%.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Sundaram Finance, PTC Industries, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
111.05
111.05
111.05
111.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,565.18
5,910.48
3,596.3
1,995.07
Net Worth
6,676.23
6,021.53
3,707.35
2,106.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.14
-1.18
-0.88
3.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
957.9
154.59
291.32
90.44
83.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
957.9
154.59
291.32
90.44
83.9
Other Operating Income
26.99
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.54
5.44
5.85
3.52
4.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Srivats Ram
Independent Director
Shobhana Ramachandhran
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harsha Viji
Independent Director
R Venkatraman
Non Executive Director
Ananth Ramanujam
Independent Director
PRIYAMVADA RAMKUMAR
Non Executive Director
Sriram Viji
Independent Director
Sripriya Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Kalyanaraman
21 Patullos Road,
Tamil Nadu - 600002
Tel: 91-44-2852 1181
Website: http://www.sundaramholdings.in
Email: investorservice@sundaramholdings.in
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited was initially incorporated as Sundaram Finance Securities Limited on August 11, 1954. The Company name was changed from Sundaram Finance Securities Limited to Sundara...
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Reports by Tsf Investments Ltd
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