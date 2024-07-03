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Tsf Investments Ltd Share Price Live

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397
(1.07%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:58 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open393.5
  • Day's High398.5
  • 52 Wk High701.5
  • Prev. Close392.8
  • Day's Low392.65
  • 52 Wk Low 331.7
  • Turnover (lac)18.69
  • P/E34.13
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value312.1
  • EPS11.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,817.52
  • Div. Yield2.84
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Tsf Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹393.5

Prev. Close

₹392.8

Turnover(Lac.)

₹18.69

Day's High

₹398.5

Day's Low

₹392.65

52 Week's High

₹701.5

52 Week's Low

₹331.7

Book Value

₹312.1

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,817.52

P/E

34.13

EPS

11.51

Divi. Yield

2.84

Tsf Investments Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jun, 2025

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13 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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3 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6.7

Record Date: 10 Feb, 2026

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Tsf Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sundaram Finance Holdings increases 4.99% stake in IMPAL

Sundaram Finance Holdings increases 4.99% stake in IMPAL

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On successful completion of this acquisition, Sundaram Finance’s stake in IMPAL will increase from existing 20% to 24.99%.

25 Jun 2025|10:33 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 25th June 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 25th June 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Sundaram Finance, PTC Industries, etc.

25 Jun 2025|06:48 AM
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Trading Account

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Tsf Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:43 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.38%

Foreign: 0.37%

Indian: 54.62%

Non-Promoter- 7.95%

Institutions: 7.95%

Non-Institutions: 36.41%

Custodian: 0.63%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Tsf Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

111.05

111.05

111.05

111.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,565.18

5,910.48

3,596.3

1,995.07

Net Worth

6,676.23

6,021.53

3,707.35

2,106.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.14

-1.18

-0.88

3.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

957.9

154.59

291.32

90.44

83.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

957.9

154.59

291.32

90.44

83.9

Other Operating Income

26.99

0

0

0

0

Other Income

59.54

5.44

5.85

3.52

4.13

Tsf Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tsf Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Srivats Ram

Independent Director

Shobhana Ramachandhran

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harsha Viji

Independent Director

R Venkatraman

Non Executive Director

Ananth Ramanujam

Independent Director

PRIYAMVADA RAMKUMAR

Non Executive Director

Sriram Viji

Independent Director

Sripriya Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Kalyanaraman

Registered Office

21 Patullos Road,

Tamil Nadu - 600002

Tel: 91-44-2852 1181

Website: http://www.sundaramholdings.in

Email: investorservice@sundaramholdings.in

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited was initially incorporated as Sundaram Finance Securities Limited on August 11, 1954. The Company name was changed from Sundaram Finance Securities Limited to Sundara...
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Reports by Tsf Investments Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Tsf Investments Ltd share price today?

The Tsf Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹397 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tsf Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tsf Investments Ltd is ₹8817.52 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tsf Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tsf Investments Ltd is 34.13 and 1.26 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tsf Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tsf Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tsf Investments Ltd is ₹331.7 and ₹701.5 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Tsf Investments Ltd?

Tsf Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.54%, 3 Years at 63.94%, 1 Year at -4.80%, 6 Month at -15.19%, 3 Month at 4.15% and 1 Month at -6.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tsf Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tsf Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.99 %
Institutions - 7.96 %
Public - 36.41 %

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