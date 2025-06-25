|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 May 2026
|13 May 2026
|Financial Results/Dividend. TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :19.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2026
|28 Jan 2026
|TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 03-Feb-2026 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2025 and Dividend. TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 03, 2026, declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 6.70 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2025
|23 Dec 2025
|TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Ms Meenakshi Ramani as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. January 01, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2025
|28 Oct 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 04.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2025
|30 Jul 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.08.2025)
On successful completion of this acquisition, Sundaram Finance’s stake in IMPAL will increase from existing 20% to 24.99%.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Sundaram Finance, PTC Industries, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
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