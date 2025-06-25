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Tsf Investments Ltd Board Meeting

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392.8
(-1.66%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Sundaram Fin.Hol CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 May 202613 May 2026
Financial Results/Dividend. TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :19.05.2026)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202628 Jan 2026
TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 03-Feb-2026 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2025 and Dividend. TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 03, 2026, declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 6.70 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2026)
Board Meeting23 Dec 202523 Dec 2025
TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Ms Meenakshi Ramani as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. January 01, 2026.
Board Meeting4 Nov 202528 Oct 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 04.11.2025)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202530 Jul 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.08.2025)

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