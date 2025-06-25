Board Meeting 19 May 2026 13 May 2026

Financial Results/Dividend. TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :19.05.2026)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2026 28 Jan 2026

TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 03-Feb-2026 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2025 and Dividend. TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 03, 2026, declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 6.70 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2026)

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2025 23 Dec 2025

TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Ms Meenakshi Ramani as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. January 01, 2026.

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2025 28 Oct 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 TSF INVESTMENTS LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 04.11.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2025 30 Jul 2025