|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Jul 2025
|30 Jun 2025
|Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on July 24, 2025 Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on July 24, 2025. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 24.07.2025)
On successful completion of this acquisition, Sundaram Finance’s stake in IMPAL will increase from existing 20% to 24.99%.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Sundaram Finance, PTC Industries, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
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