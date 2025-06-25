The Board of Directors, declared an Interim Dividend of ?6.70/- per share (134%) for the financial year 2025-26 on the paid-up capital of ?111.05 cr., represented by 22,21,03,860 equity shares of ?5/- each, payable to those shareholders whose names stand on the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record Date - Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The dividend will be paid on or before 04th March 2026.