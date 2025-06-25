|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|3 Feb 2026
|10 Feb 2026
|10 Feb 2026
|6.7
|134
|Interim
|The Board of Directors, declared an Interim Dividend of ?6.70/- per share (134%) for the financial year 2025-26 on the paid-up capital of ?111.05 cr., represented by 22,21,03,860 equity shares of ?5/- each, payable to those shareholders whose names stand on the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record Date - Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The dividend will be paid on or before 04th March 2026.
|Dividend
|22 May 2025
|11 Jul 2025
|11 Jul 2025
|1.55
|31
|Final
|The Board of Directors have also recommended a Final Dividend of ?1.55/- per equity share (31%). The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or after 25th July 2025 to those shareholders whose names stand on the Register of Members of the Company as on 11th July 2025.
On successful completion of this acquisition, Sundaram Finance’s stake in IMPAL will increase from existing 20% to 24.99%.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Sundaram Finance, PTC Industries, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
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