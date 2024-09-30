This is to inform that the Company has fixed 23rd September, 2024 as the cut off date for the purpose of e voting for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to clause 44 of the Listing Regulations, the details of the voting results of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024 are enclosed in the format specified by SEBI vide Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/8/2015 dated November 4, 2015 We enclose the gist of the proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024)