Board Meeting 28 May 2025 22 May 2025

Twin Roses Trades & Agencies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31 2025 and to consider and recommend dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from April 1 2025 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on May 28 2025. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025 and the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, as recommended by the Audit Committee; 2. Not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: (a) Statement showing the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; and (b) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results; The Report of the Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. Not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2025 31 Jan 2025

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 7th February, 2025. We also enclose herewith a copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

TWIN ROSES TRADES & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from 1st October 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 13th November 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended 30th September, 2024, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 13th November, 2024. We also enclose herewith a copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024