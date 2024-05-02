|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Enclosed herewith the Newspaper Publication with respect to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 24th May, 2024. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Scrutinizer Report of the EGM Held on 24th May, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
