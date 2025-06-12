iifl-logo
Virtual Galaxy Infotech Ltd Board Meeting

169.35
(0.89%)
Jun 27, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2024calendar-icon
29/06/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Jun 20259 Jun 2025
Virtual Galaxy Infotech Limited has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-June-2025 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2025 and Other business. Virtual Galaxy Infotech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 (As per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.06.2025)
Board Meeting6 Jun 20254 Jun 2025
To consider other business matters:1. To consider and approve the Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the company M/s K K Mankeshwar & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 106009W) on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the company on account of Casual Vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s RKAS & Co., Chartered Accountants.2. Any other matter with the prior permission of the Chairman. Virtual Galaxy Infotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on Jun 06, 2025 regarding Appointment of Statutory Auditor on account of casual vacancy, Approval for seeking extension for submission of Audited Financial Statements and Other matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.6.2025)

