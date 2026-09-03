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Amtech Esters Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

0/0 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

09 Sep 2026

End Date

11 Sep 2026

Bid Lot

9 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

0 - 0 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Amtech Esters Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Amtech Esters Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Amtech Esters Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Amtech Esters Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Amtech Esters Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Amtech Esters Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Amtech Esters Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Amtech Esters Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Amtech Esters Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Amtech Esters Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Amtech Esters Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Amtech Esters Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Amtech Esters Ltd IPO NEWS

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Lumino Industries List at 34% Premium, Surges 42% Above IPO Price

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Lumino Industries shares made a strong stock market debut, listing at ₹110 on NSE, 34% above the ₹82 IPO price. The stock touched ₹118.99 intraday after the IPO was subscribed 118.12 times.

3 Sep 2026|12:16 PM

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Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium at ₹28 on Issue Closing Day; Check Subscription Status and Expected Listing Price

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Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP today stands at ₹28 on the issue closing day, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹205. The IPO is subscribed 5.15 times overall, with strong demand from retail and NII investors.

3 Sep 2026|11:59 AM

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Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today: Latest GMP hints at 13% premium listing

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Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP stands at ₹24 as of September 2, 2026, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹201 and a 13.56% premium over the ₹177 issue price. The IPO is subscribed 2.09 times, with strong retail and NII participation.

2 Sep 2026|12:57 PM

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