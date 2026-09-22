Status: upcoming
₹249600/3200 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
23 Sep 2026
25 Sep 2026
10 Equity Shares
-
74 - 78 per share
NSE - SME
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-
-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Coreintegra Consulting Services Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Coreintegra Consulting Services Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Coreintegra Consulting Services Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Coreintegra Consulting Services Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Coreintegra Consulting Services Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Coreintegra Consulting Services Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Coreintegra Consulting Services Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
NSE IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 22. Learn how to check allotment through NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime, along with GMP, share credit and listing details.
22 Sep 2026|11:30 AM
Jindal Supreme IPO allotment status is now available. Check your allotment through NSE, BSE or Bigshare using your PAN or application number, along with GMP, share credit and listing details.
22 Sep 2026|11:27 AM
NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹49 on September 21, implying an estimated listing price of ₹1,834. The issue was subscribed 5.69x on the final day, led by QIB demand.
21 Sep 2026|06:02 PM
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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