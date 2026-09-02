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Qualiance International Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

254000/2000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

04 Sep 2026

End Date

08 Sep 2026

Bid Lot

13 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

120 - 127 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Qualiance International Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Qualiance International Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Qualiance International Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Qualiance International Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Qualiance International Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Qualiance International Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Qualiance International Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Qualiance International Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Qualiance International Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Qualiance International Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Qualiance International Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Qualiance International Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Qualiance International Ltd IPO NEWS

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Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today: Latest GMP hints at 13% premium listing

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Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP stands at ₹24 as of September 2, 2026, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹201 and a 13.56% premium over the ₹177 issue price. The IPO is subscribed 2.09 times, with strong retail and NII participation.

2 Sep 2026|12:57 PM

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Priority Jewels IPO GMP Today: GMP Holds at ₹45; Issue Subscribed 50.49 Times

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Priority Jewels IPO GMP remains steady at ₹45, suggesting an estimated listing price of ₹245 against the IPO price of ₹200. The issue was subscribed 50.49 times overall, with strong demand from NII and retail investors.

1 Sep 2026|12:48 PM

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Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Listing Today: Shares Rise 11% After Flat NSE Debut; Check Price, Intraday High, Subscription and More

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Symbiotec Pharmalab shares made a flat debut at ₹988 on the NSE, matching the IPO issue price. The stock later rallied nearly 11% to ₹1,092.40, after touching an intraday high of ₹1,098. The IPO was subscribed 71.26 times, with QIBs leading demand at 172.03 times.

1 Sep 2026|11:49 AM

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Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Qualiance International Ltd

04 Sep - 08 Sep 2026

120.00 - 127.00

42.62 - 45.11

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07 Sep - 09 Sep 2026

118.00 - 124.00

349.31 - 351.03

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10 Sep - 15 Sep 2026

130.00 - 140.00

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