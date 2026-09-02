Status: upcoming
₹14980/107 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
10 Sep 2026
15 Sep 2026
49 Equity Shares
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130 - 140 per share
BSE, NSE
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Veegaland Developers Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Veegaland Developers Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Veegaland Developers Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Veegaland Developers Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Veegaland Developers Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Veegaland Developers Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Veegaland Developers Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP stands at ₹24 as of September 2, 2026, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹201 and a 13.56% premium over the ₹177 issue price. The IPO is subscribed 2.09 times, with strong retail and NII participation.
2 Sep 2026|12:57 PM
Priority Jewels IPO GMP remains steady at ₹45, suggesting an estimated listing price of ₹245 against the IPO price of ₹200. The issue was subscribed 50.49 times overall, with strong demand from NII and retail investors.
1 Sep 2026|12:48 PM
Symbiotec Pharmalab shares made a flat debut at ₹988 on the NSE, matching the IPO issue price. The stock later rallied nearly 11% to ₹1,092.40, after touching an intraday high of ₹1,098. The IPO was subscribed 71.26 times, with QIBs leading demand at 172.03 times.
1 Sep 2026|11:49 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Qualiance International Ltd
04 Sep - 08 Sep 2026
120.00 - 127.00
42.62 - 45.11
Pranav Constructions Ltd
07 Sep - 09 Sep 2026
118.00 - 124.00
349.31 - 351.03
Veegaland Developers Ltd
10 Sep - 15 Sep 2026
130.00 - 140.00
210.00
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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