03 January , 2025 | 05:30 AM
Company
Price
Change(%)
Volume
Market Cap
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
66.05 | 0.36
4,833
1,10,525.34
TITAN
3,449.2
57.80 | 1.70
1,17,339
3,06,215.2
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
43.45 | 1.89
31,287
48,042.92
WHIRLPOOL
1,872.95
28.45 | 1.54
2,767
23,762.45
Note: Market Cap. is in ₹Cr.
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
